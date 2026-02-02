Delhi's water supply gets a boost in new budget

Delhi is getting a big boost to its water supply—₹1,368.88 crore has been set aside for 2026-27. A portion comes from externally aided projects, including a partnership with Japan's JICA, plus extra funds for the Chandrawal plant. This is more than double last year's budget and shows how urgently the city needs better water infrastructure.

Why the focus on water supply? Here's the issue: 7,900km of Delhi's pipelines are at least 20 years old, leading to about 55% of the city's water being lost to leaks or contamination.

The new funding aims to finally fix these aging pipes so people can count on clean water from their taps.

What will the funds do? With JICA's help, nine assembly constituencies—including Karol Bagh—will get over 1,000km of new pipes and upgrades to reservoirs, reaching around 2.2 million people.

The bigger plan? Replace up to 7,000km of old pipelines in the next few years and make Delhi's water system way more reliable for everyone.