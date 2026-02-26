Delhi's weather to turn unusually hot next week
India
Delhi and nearby regions are in for an unusually hot week, with temperatures expected to jump 3-5°C above normal thanks to dry northwesterly winds.
Thursday's minimum was already a bit higher than usual at 12.6°C, and things are only heating up from here.
AQI stuck at "poor"
It's not just about feeling sweaty—Delhi could hit 36°C next week, and neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will see temps in the high 30s too.
On top of that, air quality is stuck at "poor" (AQI 201).