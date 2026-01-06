Delhi's winter air is packed with antibiotic-resistant "superbugs," says new study
A JNU study just found that Delhi's winter air has super high levels of antibiotic-resistant staphylococci—over 16 times what the World Health Organization considers safe.
Researchers collected air samples from busy and crowded spots like Vasant Vihar Urban Slum, Munirka Market Complex, Munirka Apartments, and even the Sewage Treatment Plant at JNU, across different seasons.
What's actually floating around?
Eight types of staphylococci bacteria were found, with Staphylococcus epidermidis and Staphylococcus arlettae topping the list.
These bugs can cause anything from skin infections to pneumonia.
Worryingly, most samples showed resistance to at least one antibiotic—and over a third could dodge several drugs at once.
Why does this matter for you?
The researchers warn that Delhi's dusty winter air might be spreading these tough bacteria, especially in crowded areas.
This raises the risk of hard-to-treat infections for everyone breathing it in.
They're calling for better tracking and smarter strategies to stop these "superbugs" from becoming an even bigger public health headache.