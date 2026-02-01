Delhi's yellow alert today: Rain, gusty winds expected

Travel could get tricky with wet roads, strong winds

The yellow alert means travel could get tricky with wet roads and strong winds.

Early morning saw light rain in spots like Lodhi Road and Ridge, while temperatures jumped to 12.1°C—much warmer than usual for this time of year.

Despite the rain, air quality is still stuck in the "very poor" zone (AQI around 315), so don't expect much relief just yet.