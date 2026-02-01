Delhi's yellow alert today: Rain, gusty winds expected
Delhi's got a yellow alert this Sunday, with the IMD warning of light rain and gusty winds up to 40km/h thanks to a western disturbance.
Expect one or two quick showers and some blustery weather moving through the city.
Travel could get tricky with wet roads, strong winds
The yellow alert means travel could get tricky with wet roads and strong winds.
Early morning saw light rain in spots like Lodhi Road and Ridge, while temperatures jumped to 12.1°C—much warmer than usual for this time of year.
Despite the rain, air quality is still stuck in the "very poor" zone (AQI around 315), so don't expect much relief just yet.
Patchy light rain likely throughout the day
Skymet Weather says patchy light rain is still likely with overcast skies through the day, which could help break up the dry spell but won't clear out pollution right away.
If you're heading out, maybe grab an umbrella—and keep an eye on those AQI updates!