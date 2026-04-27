Delivery agent Pandav Kumar shot dead in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan
India
A 21-year-old food-delivery agent, Pandav Kumar, was shot and killed at around 2:30am on Apr. 27 in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan village.
The accused is Neeraj, who allegedly confronted Kumar and his friends after a birthday party and fired at them during an argument.
Accused Neeraj allegedly used Bihar slurs
Eyewitnesses say Neeraj used slurs about the group's Bihar roots before things escalated.
Kumar's mother, Meena Devi, is heartbroken and wants to know why her son was targeted for where he came from.
The accused fled after the shooting.
Kumar's family is grieving as they mourn their loss.