Delivery agent Rajkumar dies after crash on Delhi's Dabri flyover
India
A 25-year-old delivery agent named Rajkumar lost his life after a red car hit his scooter on the Dabri flyover in Delhi.
He was riding on the wrong side when the collision sent him falling 30 to 40 feet off the flyover.
Sadly, he didn't survive despite being rushed to the hospital.
Driver fled, case filed, father awaits
The car's driver sped away after the crash, and police have now filed a case against the driver.
Rajkumar had just called his roommate, Mahavir, before the accident to meet for tea later, Mahavir remembers, "He told me he would meet me afterward."
Back home, Rajkumar's father is still waiting for his son's body.