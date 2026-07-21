Delivery executive Mahesh allegedly exposed himself in Electronics City home
India
A Bengaluru woman had a disturbing experience when a delivery executive, Mahesh, allegedly exposed himself in her home while delivering a rental agreement.
He entered her place on the pretext of needing the washroom and, despite her refusal, came out naked.
The incident happened on July 17 in Electronics City Phase one.
Delivery executive booked for sexual harassment
The woman quickly called for help from neighbors and security staff, who detained Mahesh until police arrived.
He's now been booked under laws for sexual harassment and trespass.
Police are also looking into a similar case involving another delivery executive nearby.