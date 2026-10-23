Slapped over torn ₹10 note, delivery partner dies by suicide
What's the story
A 23-year-old delivery partner for Flipkart Minutes, Sameer Hussain, died by suicide on Tuesday, days after he was allegedly slapped by a customer over a torn ₹10 note. The incident took place on October 4 when Hussain went to deliver an order in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar. In a video recorded before his death, he said the customer took around 15 minutes to arrange cash for a coffee order worth about ₹150.
Dispute details
Customer slapped Hussain thrice: Report
Hussain said he took no issue with the delay but asked the customer to change a torn ₹10 note.
"I told him politely, 'Uncle, please change this,' but he started misbehaving. He said, 'This is what I have, if you want, take it or go from here'," Hussain said.
The customer, Rampal Singh, then reportedly slapped Hussain thrice.
In a video recorded before his death, Hussain asked, "Is being poor an abuse?"
Suicide note
Hussain feared he wouldn't get justice
He added that he had never asked his father for money, as he wanted to earn independently.
Hussain also expressed fear of not getting justice due to his financial condition and questioned support for delivery workers.
He said, "I will commit suicide...since my self-respect has anyway been tarnished in the middle of the road."
In another video, Hussain blamed Singh and his grandson Rakesh for the alleged abuse. He said he knew no complaint would be registered against them.
Family's allegations
'Accused had political connections, threatened'
"His wife asked him to apologize, but what's the point? First you beat someone and then apologize. Perhaps now, after my death, someone will listen...If anything happens to me, these two will be responsible," he said.
Hussain described himself as "mentally very strong" but said he was disturbed after the alleged abuse.
"Being poor is precisely why one gets abused...Anyone can say anything to us...I, who always gave strength to others, could not find the strength for myself," he said.
Legal proceedings
Police add section related to abetment of suicide
In another video, Hussain opens a bottle containing a liquid, drinks it and says, "I will die."
He was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and died during treatment on October 20. His mother Kalima alleged that the accused had political connections and threatened that he could get away with anything.
The police have added Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case. This section deals with abetment of suicide.