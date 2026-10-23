Slapped over torn ₹10 note, delivery partner dies by suicide 

He added that he had never asked his father for money, as he wanted to earn independently.

Hussain also expressed fear of not getting justice due to his financial condition and questioned support for delivery workers.

He said, "I will commit suicide...since my self-respect has anyway been tarnished in the middle of the road."

In another video, Hussain blamed Singh and his grandson Rakesh for the alleged abuse. He said he knew no complaint would be registered against them.