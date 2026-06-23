Lucknow fire tragedy building had received demolition order in 2016
What's the story
The three-story building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, where a devastating fire killed 15 people on Monday, had received a demolition order in 2016 for unauthorized construction. The order was, however, revoked within two months, the Uttar Pradesh government has said. The building was originally allotted to Vijay Kumar under a hire-purchase scheme on July 11, 1980.
Ownership history
Building sold to new owners in 2013
In 2005, Vijay and his wife Usha registered the property in their names through a sale deed. They sold it to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla on January 19, 2013. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) mutated the property in favor of the new owners on August 7, 2014. However, unauthorized construction was later detected on the premises.
Order reversal
Case registered against new owner
According to a report by NDTV, after detecting the unauthorized construction, the LDA registered a case against Virendra Pratap Shukla. A demolition order was issued on May 10, 2016, but it was revoked on July 5 of the same year. The circumstances under which this decision was reversed remain unclear.
Tragic incident
Fire broke out, spread to upper floors
On Monday, a massive fire broke out in the building on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj. The blaze engulfed an animation training center on the second floor and a pet clinic. Most victims were trapped on the second floor as the fire spread rapidly. Eyewitnesses reported that some occupants jumped from the building to escape, while others used overhead wires or broke glass windows to let smoke escape and create exit points for those trapped inside.
Rescue operation
Fire may have started in AC duct
Rescue teams accessed the terrace of a neighboring building to reach those trapped inside. They also drilled holes through the wall of the affected structure for evacuation. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have started in an air-conditioning duct, with thick smoke spreading rapidly through the building. The lack of proper emergency exits is believed to have caused suffocation among many occupants.
Aftermath measures
Arrests made, officials suspended after fire tragedy
In the aftermath of this tragic incident, three people associated with Rameshwaram Group and one other person were arrested. Four officials were also suspended. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for those injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced financial assistance from PMNRF for the victims' kin.