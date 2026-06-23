Lucknow fire tragedy building had received demolition order in 2016

Tragic incident

Fire broke out, spread to upper floors

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in the building on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj. The blaze engulfed an animation training center on the second floor and a pet clinic. Most victims were trapped on the second floor as the fire spread rapidly. Eyewitnesses reported that some occupants jumped from the building to escape, while others used overhead wires or broke glass windows to let smoke escape and create exit points for those trapped inside.