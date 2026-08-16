Dendermonde workers uncover 49 gold bars, coins worth nearly ₹98cr
Some construction workers in Dendermonde, Belgium got the shock of their lives when they uncovered gold bars and coins worth nearly ₹980 million while working on a sewer project.
The stash (49 gold bars plus a bucket of coins) was found just 29km from Brussels.
Police quickly stepped in and moved everything to a secure government vault.
Belgian probe seeks origin and owner
An official investigation is underway to figure out where this treasure came from and who actually owns it. Belgian law gives the original owner five years to claim it.
At first, workers thought the coins were just regular money until they spotted a gold nugget.
Kobe, an 18-year-old student and construction worker, summed up everyone's mood as "Our first reaction was actually disbelief, amazement. We certainly hadn't expected to find gold," while their manager admitted he'd never seen anything like this in his 33-year career.
The area is now off-limits to keep things safe (and prevent any amateur treasure hunts).