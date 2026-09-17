Dengue cases in Tamil Nadu hit 16,334 as officials reassure
India
Dengue cases in Tamil Nadu have hit 16,334 this year, with nine deaths so far.
Health officials say this rise is typical for the monsoon season and assure everyone that the situation is under control.
They're keeping a close watch and don't see any reason for panic.
Tamil Nadu boosts dengue control measures
The government has stepped up efforts like mosquito-control drives and setting up fever wards in hospitals.
The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine is also asking everyone to help out by clearing stagnant water from around their homes to stop mosquitoes from breeding.
If you notice dengue symptoms such as fever, it recommends seeing a doctor right away.