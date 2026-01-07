Next Article
Dense fog and cold wave to grip North India till Jan 10
India
Heads up, North India—IMD says dense fog and a cold wave are rolling in until January 10.
Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and nearby areas can expect chilly mornings with temperatures dropping by 2-3°C.
Visibility is likely to be super low in some places.
Why bother?
This isn't just about bundling up—thick fog is already causing flight delays in cities like Delhi and Ranchi, and has led to train delays and cancelations across the region this season.
Power grids are also struggling: last month alone saw multiple outages from fog-induced short circuits.
If you're traveling or working outside, plan ahead and stay safe.