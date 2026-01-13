Dense fog grounds flights across north India

Why does this matter?

Major airports like Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, and Amritsar are seeing delays and cancelations.

Airlines like IndiGo and Air India are telling travelers to check their flight status before heading out and to expect possible morning disruptions.

Plus, the IMD says the fog is trapping pollution—so air quality is taking a hit too.

If you're traveling or just heading outside in North India right now, it's smart to stay updated and plan ahead.