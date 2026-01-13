Next Article
Dense fog grounds flights across north India
North India is dealing with heavy fog that's seriously disrupting air travel.
The IMD had put out an orange alert for dense fog in Chandigarh.
At Chandigarh airport, visibility dropped to as low as 600 meters on some days, and nearly 90 flights were canceled in the past 10 days due to poor visibility.
Why does this matter?
Major airports like Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, and Amritsar are seeing delays and cancelations.
Airlines like IndiGo and Air India are telling travelers to check their flight status before heading out and to expect possible morning disruptions.
Plus, the IMD says the fog is trapping pollution—so air quality is taking a hit too.
If you're traveling or just heading outside in North India right now, it's smart to stay updated and plan ahead.