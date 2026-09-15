Deported Karamveer Singh detained in Delhi for aiding Anmol Bishnoi
India
Karamveer Singh, known to be close to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was taken into custody by Punjab Police after being deported from Canada and arriving at IGI Airport in New Delhi.
Authorities picked him up at Delhi airport, accusing him of helping Lawrence's brother Anmol Bishnoi with shelter and support while in the US.
Karamveer Singh wanted for murder extortion
Singh isn't new to police radars: he's wanted for serious crimes like murder and extortion back in Punjab.
His arrest is part of a larger push by Punjab Police to break up gang networks days after a high-profile extradition.
Investigators are now digging into his connections and financial links within the gang scene.