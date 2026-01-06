'Deported' to Bangladesh, woman returns to India—gives birth soon after India Jan 06, 2026

Sunali Khatun, a 26-year-old from West Bengal, just welcomed a healthy baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. Both mom and baby are doing well.

This comes right after Sunali's tough journey—she was arrested in Delhi last year for supposedly being Bangladeshi just because she spoke Bengali.

She was deported but later allowed back into India on humanitarian grounds.