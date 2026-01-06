'Deported' to Bangladesh, woman returns to India—gives birth soon after
Sunali Khatun, a 26-year-old from West Bengal, just welcomed a healthy baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. Both mom and baby are doing well.
This comes right after Sunali's tough journey—she was arrested in Delhi last year for supposedly being Bangladeshi just because she spoke Bengali.
She was deported but later allowed back into India on humanitarian grounds.
How did this even happen?
Last June, Sunali, her husband Danish Sheikh, and their eight-year-old son were picked up in Delhi and quickly deported as "Bangladeshi nationals."
The family ended up jailed in Bangladesh for months before a Bangladesh court ruled they were Indian citizens and ordered their return.
Supreme Court steps in—and what's next
In December, the Supreme Court ordered that Sunali and her son be brought back to India so she could get proper medical care.
They returned safely, but her husband is still stuck in detention across the border.
Why people are talking about it
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee called Sunali's return a "triumph of humanity," saying she was unfairly branded and deported.
He plans to visit her at the hospital.