ONGC gas leak sparks fire, forces 600+ to evacuate in Andhra Pradesh

The leak began around lunchtime and soon caught fire. By Tuesday morning, the flames were still going strong. Authorities quickly moved families out and told everyone within 5km to avoid using electrical appliances or open flames—just to be safe.

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about one fire—it highlights how risky things can get at remote oil sites.

Over 300 families had to leave home overnight, and top officials are now on the ground managing the crisis.

It's a reminder that even big companies like ONGC face real challenges when it comes to safety and emergency response.