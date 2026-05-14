Deputy collector Abhijeet Bhande Patil suspended over Ashok Kharat contacts
India
Maharashtra's Deputy Collector Abhijeet Bhande Patil has been suspended after officials found he was in frequent contact with controversial figure Ashok Kharat and allegedly involved in shady financial dealings.
The move, ordered by the revenue minister, kicks off a formal inquiry under state civil service rules.
Patil accused, restricted to Konkan office
Patil faces serious allegations such as cheating, misconduct, and exploitation.
Investigators say they spotted suspicious calls and allegations of financial transactions between him and Kharat, which hurt the administration's reputation.
For now, Patil is stuck at the Konkan divisional commissioner's office. He can't leave without permission or take up any private work during the suspension period.