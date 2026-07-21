Despite improved monsoon India's reservoirs down 39.2% hold 1-third capacity
India
Even after an improvement in monsoon rainfall this year, India's big reservoirs are running low, down 39.2% compared with last July.
As of mid-July, they're holding just about one-third of their full capacity, with the south and east regions hit hardest.
Crops face shortages, hydropower output down
The patchy rainfall (23% below average) means less water for key crops like rice, sugarcane, and cotton, raising concerns for farmers.
The low water levels are also dragging down hydropower output, which dropped 19.5% in June.
It's a reminder that even when the rains show up, water management still matters.