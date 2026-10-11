Detective Inspector M. Balaswamy of Khairatabad arrested over marriage deception
India
Detective Inspector M. Balaswamy, attached to the Khairatabad police station, has been arrested for allegedly exploiting a woman by promising marriage under false pretenses.
The woman, who met him through work in 2017, says he claimed to be divorced and kept up a relationship with her, only for her to later find out he was actually still married.
Woman filed complaint, officer in custody
After losing her husband in 2021, the woman says Balaswamy kept assuring her of marriage but never followed through.
When she realized the truth and that he wouldn't keep his promises, she filed a complaint with the police.
He was arrested Saturday and is now in judicial custody while authorities investigate further.