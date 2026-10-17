Devendra Fadnavis awarded honorary D.Litt at 1st Adani Institute convocation

The university handed out 123 Ph.D.s and recognized top students with 123 gold medals and seven silver medals.

Poojal Devidas Mapari stole the spotlight by taking home 23 medals for her academic excellence.

Dr. Abhijat Sheth was also honored with an honorary D.Sc. for his impact on medical education and public health.

Dr. Preeti Adani paid tribute to the late Shri Datta Meghe, highlighting his vision for education and healthcare, now reflected in the university's more than 14,000 students and over 260 multidisciplinary programs.