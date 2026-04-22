Devendra Fadnavis chaired subcommittee clears 18 Maharashtra projects worth ₹2.56L/cr
The 14th meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on industries, energy, labor and mining chaired by Devendra Fadnavis has cleared 18 major projects worth a whopping ₹2.56 lakh crore, aiming to ramp up industrial growth in regions like Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada.
The move is expected to create over 100,000 new jobs, especially in high-tech fields like solar energy, electronics, and green steel, so if you're into tech or clean energy, this could mean more opportunities close to home.
Maharashtra bets on tech and skills
Some of the standout investments include Virtuoso Compressors's ₹800 crore plant in Nashik and Tembo Defence Products's ₹1,000 crore project in Amravati.
There's also a massive ₹56,852 crore investment from Essar Exploration and Production Ltd in Raigad and a big push for green steel by ACME Cleantech Solutions.
Overall, the state is betting big on technology-driven industries and skill-building for young people, so it's not just about factories but also future-ready careers.