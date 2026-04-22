Devendra Fadnavis chaired subcommittee clears 18 Maharashtra projects worth ₹2.56L/cr India Apr 22, 2026

The 14th meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on industries, energy, labor and mining chaired by Devendra Fadnavis has cleared 18 major projects worth a whopping ₹2.56 lakh crore, aiming to ramp up industrial growth in regions like Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada.

The move is expected to create over 100,000 new jobs, especially in high-tech fields like solar energy, electronics, and green steel, so if you're into tech or clean energy, this could mean more opportunities close to home.