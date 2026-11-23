Devendra Fadnavis launches Mumbai Police QR and NFC ID cards
Mumbai Police are rolling out new digital ID cards with QR codes and NFC tech, aiming to make it much harder for anyone to pretend they're a cop.
Launched by Devendra Fadnavis, these cards will let citizens scan the card's QR code through the Mumbai Police Citizen App, which then shows the photograph, name, date of joining, and posting on a platform.
Mumbai Police Citizen App verifies officers
Now, if you're unsure about a police officer's identity, you can just scan their card using the Mumbai Police Citizen App.
This quick check should help cut down on scams and fake cop stories.
The upgrade covers 51,308 posts and should be in place within a month.