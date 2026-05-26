Devendra Fadnavis launches ₹500cr Siddhivinayak Temple redevelopment in Mumbai

Siddhivinayak Temple gates stonework 124-vehicle parking

First up: new entrance gates, sturdier stonework on both inner and outer walls, and a two-level parking facility that fits 124 vehicles.

Shinde explained this upgrade is all about handling bigger crowds and keeping up with the temple's status as a top spiritual spot.

The government is also boosting funding for major temples across Maharashtra, including Bhimashankar and Pandharpur, so they get some love too.