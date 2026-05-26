Devendra Fadnavis launches ₹500cr Siddhivinayak Temple redevelopment in Mumbai
Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple is set for a big makeover, thanks to a ₹500 crore redevelopment project just kicked off by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The plan aims to modernize the 225-year-old shrine, making visits safer and smoother for lakhs of devotees.
The launch event saw Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, temple trustees, and officials come together for the bhoomi poojan.
Siddhivinayak Temple gates stonework 124-vehicle parking
First up: new entrance gates, sturdier stonework on both inner and outer walls, and a two-level parking facility that fits 124 vehicles.
Shinde explained this upgrade is all about handling bigger crowds and keeping up with the temple's status as a top spiritual spot.
The government is also boosting funding for major temples across Maharashtra, including Bhimashankar and Pandharpur, so they get some love too.