Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra welcomes 282 Navy Agniveers as police constables
India
Big news for Agniveers: Maharashtra just welcomed 282 Navy Agniveers into its police force as constables.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared that the state is following through on its promise to support those who served under the Agnipath scheme, helping them shift smoothly into civilian roles.
Assam 12% Gujarat 20% Agnipath quotas
Maharashtra isn't alone. Assam has set aside 12% of constable and equivalent posts for permanent residents who have served under the Agnipath scheme, and Gujarat is offering a direct 20% police recruitment quota.
The idea behind the Agnipath scheme is to give young people four years in the armed forces and then provide them with skills and discipline that can be used after their service.