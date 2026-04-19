Devendra Fadnavis seeks probe into TCS Nashik religious, sexual allegations
India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a full investigation into reports of religious conversion and sexual harassment at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.
The move came at a law-and-order meeting with top police officials.
Seven people have been arrested so far, while one accused, Nida Khan, is still missing.
Fadnavis urges 0 tolerance, victim support
Fadnavis made it clear there is zero tolerance for these kinds of cases, urging police to keep up their momentum.
The meeting also covered other serious incidents, like the Goregaon drug case that led to two student deaths and arrests in rape cases, with Fadnavis pushing for stronger action to protect young people and better support for victims.