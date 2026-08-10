Devendra Nath Mahato reaches Ranchi protest over recruitment exam irregularities

JLKM leader and student activist Devendra Nath Mahato, a JLKM leader, showed up for the JPSC and JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi, even after a nine-day hunger strike left him so weak he had to come on a stretcher.

The protest is all about alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams, and Mahato's determination really stood out as he was brought to the Assembly gate in an ambulance.