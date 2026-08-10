Devendra Nath Mahato reaches Ranchi protest over recruitment exam irregularities
JLKM leader and student activist Devendra Nath Mahato, a JLKM leader, showed up for the JPSC and JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi, even after a nine-day hunger strike left him so weak he had to come on a stretcher.
The protest is all about alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams, and Mahato's determination really stood out as he was brought to the Assembly gate in an ambulance.
Aspirants demand CBI probe, JSSC-CGL cancelation
Aspirants want the JSSC-CGL exam canceled and a CBI investigation into the exam process.
While officials say they've sorted out most issues, protesters point out only three out of 13 exams have actually been canceled.
With over 1,500 security personnel blocking routes with barricades, JLKM leader and student activist Devendra Nath Mahato warned these measures could spark more unrest but urged everyone to keep things peaceful.