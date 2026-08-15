Devendra Nath Mahto in serious condition after 15-day hunger strike

Devendra Nath Mahto, a student leader in Jharkhand, is in serious condition after not eating for 15 days to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

His health has dropped sharply. Doctors say his sodium level is dangerously low and he's showing signs of starvation.

Mahto had refused to take fluids, although he continued to drink water, and doctors had advised Mahto against seeking discharge and urged him to remain at the hospital for necessary treatment.

"I will remain seated here until I am allowed to leave. I will not undergo medical treatment either."