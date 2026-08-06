Devendra Nath Mahto leads Jharkhand protests on alleged exam leaks
Protests over alleged leaks in Jharkhand's recruitment exams have now stretched into their 13th day.
Led by student activist Devendra Nath Mahto, the group wants a CBI probe and reforms in Jharkhand's recruitment agencies/boards (JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission [JSSC]) after question paper leaks shook trust in the system.
Six protesters begin hunger strike
Since July 29, protesters have been camped out at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. On August 4, six people began a hunger strike to step up pressure.
The movement is getting noticed with support from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke.
Protesters demand independent probe
Chief Minister Hemant Soren says he takes the demands seriously.
Still, protesters are holding out for an independent investigation (either by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state) to make sure future recruitments are fair.