Devipada family shelters amid rising floodwaters with Anusya Leelaka's body
India
In Devipada, Palghar, a family mourning the loss of 55-year-old Anusya Manohar Leelaka was forced to escape rising floodwaters by taking shelter on their roof, bringing her body with them for safety.
With their home flooded, they had no choice but to wait out the flood above ground.
Residents call for better disaster response
The family spent four hours stranded and couldn't perform Anusya's last rites until the water receded.
People in the area are frustrated with local authorities, saying no help arrived during or after the ordeal.
The incident has sparked calls for better disaster response in flood-prone regions like Palghar.