Devnarayan Patel and Parvati Patel swept away in Chhattisgarh flood
India
Devnarayan Patel, a former village head from Ghotla Bade village in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, and his wife Parvati Patel disappeared Sunday evening when their car was swept away by a flooded stream.
They tried crossing a causeway during heavy rain on the Sarangarh-Baramkela Road, but witnesses saw the strong current pull their vehicle downstream.
Divers join search for Patels
Police, officials, and locals launched a search right away but found no sign of the couple or their car by late Sunday evening.
Divers have joined in as rain continues to make things tough.
With more showers expected, authorities are urging everyone not to risk crossing flooded roads or streams: hidden dangers and strong currents can be way more dangerous than they look.