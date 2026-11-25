Devotee to donate 121kg gold worth ₹160cr to Tirumala temple
A devotee is set to donate 121kg of gold ornaments, worth around ₹160 crore, to the globally famous Tirumala temple.
This is the largest individual donation ever made to the globally famous temple and includes 45 pieces like the Srivari crown and Padma Paadalu.
The handover will happen on Thursday, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attending.
CM Naidu to attend gold handover
Naidu will reach Tirupati by morning, head up to Tirumala for darshan, and then join the gold handover event at 11:35am.
Afterward, he'll travel to Telangana before returning to Amaravati.