Devpalik Gupta, Jan Suraaj digital communicator, missing from train
India
Devpalik Gupta, who handles digital communication for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, went missing in a puzzling turn of events during his train ride from Ranchi to Patna on October 26.
He was last seen heading to the pantry car on the Jan Shatabdi Express after leaving Ranchi, but never came back.
CCTV shows Gupta did not deboard
When Gupta did not return, his colleague Gautam Kumar quickly reported him missing at Muri Junction.
Railway police and local authorities are now investigating. CCTV footage of Muri Junction is being analyzed, and so far it is certain that Gupta did not deboard the train at Muri, and his phone is switched off, making things even more confusing.
The search continues as everyone waits for updates.