DFI warns over 50,000 unregistered drones threaten safety, market fairness
Turns out, India has a huge problem with illegal drones: over 50,000 of them are flying around without proper registration or safety checks.
The Drone Federation India (DFI) says this is a big deal for both public safety and market fairness, since many of these drones skip basic rules and training.
Drones break payload and altitude limits
A lot of these drones break payload and altitude limits, and some are brought in through sneaky imports that get assembled locally.
This messes with the system meant to keep drone use safe and secure.
DFI is pushing for tougher action: it wants authorities to crack down on sellers, confiscate illegal drones, and make sure certified ones have at least 50% local parts.
DFI proposes import bans, 50% duties
DFI also suggests banning imports of non-critical parts, raising duties on key components by 50%, and stopping people from using toy labels to dodge drone rules.
These moves aim to support Indian manufacturers who play by the rules and keep the skies safer for everyone.