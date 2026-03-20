DGCA asks airlines to avoid 9 airspaces amid Gulf tensions 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines, asking them to avoid nine airspaces in the Gulf region. The move comes in light of the ongoing conflict in the area. The DGCA has advised airlines to steer clear of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel , Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Operational conditions Advisory for flights over Oman, Saudi Arabia Indian airlines have been permitted to operate over Oman and Saudi Arabia, but under certain conditions. The DGCA has prohibited flights from operating below FL 320 (32,000 feet) in certain parts of these airspaces. It has also advised carriers to conduct thorough safety risk assessments and maintain robust contingency plans for potential disruptions or diversions.

Safety concerns Advisory effective immediately The DGCA highlighted the risks posed by recent United States and Israel military strikes on Iranian targets. "Recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets within Iranian territory have led to a high-risk environment for civil aviation. In response to these strikes, Iran has announced retaliatory measures," DGCA said. It said these actions have created a high-risk environment for civil aviation, with Iran's retaliatory measures further heightening the threat.

Advertisement