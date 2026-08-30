DGCA flagged Tecnam P2006T safety concerns weeks before Kanpur crash

Just weeks before a Tecnam P2006T training plane crashed in Kanpur on August 27, 2026, taking the lives of instructor Sachin Bhatia and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari, the DGCA had flagged safety concerns about these aircraft.

Its July advisory told flying schools to avoid leaving Tecnam planes parked in the heat for too long and to update emergency checklists as per the manufacturer's instructions.