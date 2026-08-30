DGCA flagged Tecnam P2006T safety concerns weeks before Kanpur crash
Just weeks before a Tecnam P2006T training plane crashed in Kanpur on August 27, 2026, taking the lives of instructor Sachin Bhatia and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari, the DGCA had flagged safety concerns about these aircraft.
Its July advisory told flying schools to avoid leaving Tecnam planes parked in the heat for too long and to update emergency checklists as per the manufacturer's instructions.
Investigators probe Kanpur maintenance, flying hours
The DGCA also urged flight schools to focus on emergency training for pilots, especially after a similar Tecnam crash back in 2022.
Now, investigators are digging into the Kanpur accident, checking maintenance logs, aircraft flying hours, and whether technical or human errors played a part.
Garg Aviation, which operated the crashed plane, says there were no known maintenance issues beforehand.