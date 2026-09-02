'Serious findings' detected during safety audits of major Indian airlines
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reported "serious findings" during safety audits of major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, HT reported. The audits were conducted ahead of a United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) assessment of India's civil aviation regulator oversight from November 16 to November 20. The nature and details of the observations remain unknown but are said to be serious.
Report
DGCA completed safety audits of four airlines
"While the nature and details of the observations are unknown, serious findings in major airlines were observed during the exercise," a person familiar with the matter told HT.
"The concerned airlines are expected to submit their responses to the DGCA, which will be examined. Action may be initiated if the responses are unsatisfactory."
The DGCA concluded the safety audits of four airlines in August.
Audit details
Level-1 and Level-2 findings
The DGCA's audit framework categorizes findings into Level-1 and Level-2.
Level-1 findings are serious non-compliance issues requiring immediate corrective action, while Level-2 findings are less serious and require corrective measures within a prescribed timeframe.
The concerned airlines are expected to respond to these findings, which will be examined by the DGCA.
If the responses are found unsatisfactory, further action may be initiated against them.
FAA oversight
FAA's role in aviation oversight
The FAA is responsible for air traffic control handoffs and assessing whether a foreign civil aviation authority complies with international aviation standards.
It inspects repair stations, oversees navigation and infrastructure, sets safety standards, and provides global oversight for air traffic.
The last assessment of India by the FAA was in 2021. Currently, India holds Category 1 status under the International Aviation Safety Assessment program.
Audit triggers
String of operational incidents in recent months
The DGCA's audit comes after a string of operational incidents and regulatory lapses, including the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident in early August.
The regulator reported 352 significant technical defects across domestic and international operations in the first half of 2026.
It also issued 382 show-cause notices for procedural and safety-related violations during this period.
Audit necessity
Need for regulatory audits
According to Moneycontrol, industry sources have said that regulatory audits are necessary as airlines may interpret Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) differently, leaving scope for operational improvements.
These audits are not new and their frequency depends on the nature of the audit, a source said.
"There have been some visits by the DGCA but the airline is aware and is awaiting the audit to be conducted," an Air India official told HT when asked on the findings.