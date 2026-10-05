DGCA inspects all Indian carriers before FAA November audit
India
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, is giving all Indian airlines a final once-over ahead of a major US safety audit by the FAA, happening November 16-20, 2026.
These checks follow earlier reviews of Air India and Indigo and are meant to make sure everything is up to international standards.
DGCA answers nearly 200 questions
The FAA audit checks if Indian airlines can keep flying to the US. so it is a pretty big deal for both travelers and the industry.
India kept its top safety rating last time thanks to strong compliance, and the DGCA is now answering nearly 200 questions from US officials to help keep that status (and future flight options) secure.