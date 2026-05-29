Dhanendra Kumar, 1st CCI chairman, dies in Hauz Khas fire
Dhanendra Kumar, the first chairman of India's Competition Commission (CCI) and a respected former IAS officer, died after a fire broke out at his Hauz Khas home in Delhi late Wednesday night.
The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a blast in the indoor AC unit, caused fatal smoke inhalation.
His son was also hurt and remains under treatment; his condition is out of danger.
Hauz Khas blaze extinguished, son injured
A call regarding the blaze was received at 11:24pm and was put out within an hour by firefighters.
Five people, including family and staff, were inside; household items were damaged, but everyone else escaped serious harm.
Kumar had a big impact on public policy in India, serving at the World Bank and as principal secretary to Haryana's chief minister.
He was the first chairman of the CCI.