Dhanendra Kumar, 1st CCI chairman, dies in Hauz Khas fire

Hauz Khas blaze extinguished, son injured

A call regarding the blaze was received at 11:24pm and was put out within an hour by firefighters.

Five people, including family and staff, were inside; household items were damaged, but everyone else escaped serious harm.

Kumar had a big impact on public policy in India, serving at the World Bank and as principal secretary to Haryana's chief minister.

He was the first chairman of the CCI.