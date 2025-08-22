Dhankhar takes up yoga, table tennis after VP exit India Aug 22, 2025

After stepping down as India's vice president for health reasons, Jagdeep Dhankhar is now focusing on self-care and family time.

He's picked up yoga and table tennis. He began playing table tennis as a hobby when he was West Bengal's governor before becoming VP in 2022.

These days, his routine is all about relaxation and doing what he loves.