Dhankhar takes up yoga, table tennis after VP exit
After stepping down as India's vice president for health reasons, Jagdeep Dhankhar is now focusing on self-care and family time.
He's picked up yoga and table tennis. He began playing table tennis as a hobby when he was West Bengal's governor before becoming VP in 2022.
These days, his routine is all about relaxation and doing what he loves.
Election for new VP on September 9
Dhankhar often plays table tennis with staff members and well wishers at the vice president's enclave.
With his resignation announced right as Parliament's Monsoon session kicked off, preparations are underway for a new VP.
The election to choose between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy happens on September 9.