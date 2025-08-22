Next Article
Karnataka HC clarifies bike taxis can't restart yet
The Karnataka High Court has set the record straight: bike taxi services aren't allowed to restart just yet.
Some companies thought a recent court order gave them the green light, but it actually just protected individual riders from harsh action—not the businesses themselves.
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty explained this mix-up to the judges.
Court gives government a month to frame policy
Instead of a blanket ban, the court wants the government to come up with proper rules for bike taxis and has given them a month to decide whether to frame a policy.
The judges pointed out that shutting down legit businesses just because there aren't clear rules isn't fair.
Until new guidelines are in place, riders won't be harassed, as per earlier court directions.