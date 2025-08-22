Fishermen end strike demanding release of colleagues arrested in Lanka
After nearly two weeks on strike, fishermen in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, are back at work.
The protest began after 7 or 8 local fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 9, 2025, for allegedly crossing maritime borders.
Over 7,000 joined in, demanding their colleagues' release, the return of seized boats, and government action to protect their fishing rights.
Fishermen blocked trains, demanded government intervention
The strike included big moves like blocking trains near Thangachimadam on August 19 to press their demands.
Officials promised talks with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and national representatives—enough to pause the blockade but not the strike itself.
Fishermen resume work after talks with officials
With losses crossing ₹7 crore and savings running low, many had no choice but to return to fishing before all detainees were freed.
For now, they're trying to balance earning a living with pushing for government help to bring their friends home safely.