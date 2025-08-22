Fishermen end strike demanding release of colleagues arrested in Lanka India Aug 22, 2025

After nearly two weeks on strike, fishermen in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, are back at work.

The protest began after 7 or 8 local fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 9, 2025, for allegedly crossing maritime borders.

Over 7,000 joined in, demanding their colleagues' release, the return of seized boats, and government action to protect their fishing rights.