Migration boosts global progress: Amartya Sen
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, speaking to students in Kolkata on August 22, 2025, highlighted how migration drives global progress by encouraging cross-cultural exchange and fresh ideas.
He pointed out that this is especially relevant now, as migrants from West Bengal are facing threats in other Indian states.
Sen urges policymakers to stand up for human rights
Sen shared a cool history tidbit: ancient Indian math made its way to the world thanks to migration and translation.
He also warned that new voter roll changes could unfairly block undocumented people from voting, putting marginalized groups at risk.
On a personal note, he mentioned his family's roots in Dhaka and discussed issues of identity, including how Bengali-speaking people are sometimes tagged as Bangladeshi nationals.
Sen wrapped up by urging everyone—especially policymakers—to stand up for human rights and equality, no matter someone's caste, class, language, religion or gender.