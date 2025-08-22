Migration boosts global progress: Amartya Sen

Sen urges policymakers to stand up for human rights

Sen shared a cool history tidbit: ancient Indian math made its way to the world thanks to migration and translation.

He also warned that new voter roll changes could unfairly block undocumented people from voting, putting marginalized groups at risk.

On a personal note, he mentioned his family's roots in Dhaka and discussed issues of identity, including how Bengali-speaking people are sometimes tagged as Bangladeshi nationals.

Sen wrapped up by urging everyone—especially policymakers—to stand up for human rights and equality, no matter someone's caste, class, language, religion or gender.