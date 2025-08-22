'Marwadi' vs Telangana traders: Activists, writers call for peace
Protests have broken out across Telangana as local traders accuse 'Marwadi' merchants from Gujarat and Rajasthan of hurting their businesses.
Things kicked off after a parking dispute—though it turned out to be unrelated to the 'Marwadi' community, rallies still spread quickly in several towns.
Union minister backs 'Marwadi' traders
Writers and activists have joined the conversation, highlighting how tough competition is for local shop owners.
Raghavachari from Palamuru Adhyayana Vedika pointed out these challenges, while Subhash Agarwal of Telangana Pravasi Samaj Welfare Association urged everyone to find a peaceful way forward.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also stepped in, saying that 'Marwadi' traders have helped boost Telangana's economy without chasing political power.