Man dies in puddle with live wire in Chennai
A 57-year-old man named Samuel was electrocuted in Injambakkam, Chennai when he stepped into a rainwater puddle that had come into contact with electricity.
Locals quickly called the Electricity Board to cut the power, but Samuel couldn't be saved and was declared dead at the hospital.
Police confirmed electrocution as the cause after an autopsy.
Similar case last month, protests erupt
This isn't an isolated case—just last month, a 17-year-old boy named Nafeel lost his life in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai under similar circumstances.
Both incidents have sparked protests from locals calling for better safety measures and accountability from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.
People are urging authorities to fix these dangerous issues before more lives are lost.