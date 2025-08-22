Man dies in puddle with live wire in Chennai India Aug 22, 2025

A 57-year-old man named Samuel was electrocuted in Injambakkam, Chennai when he stepped into a rainwater puddle that had come into contact with electricity.

Locals quickly called the Electricity Board to cut the power, but Samuel couldn't be saved and was declared dead at the hospital.

Police confirmed electrocution as the cause after an autopsy.