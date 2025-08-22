Kudumbashree's Onam sadyas can now be home-delivered India Aug 22, 2025

This Onam, Kudumbashree is making it easy to enjoy a traditional sadya at home—women entrepreneurs are cooking up the festive feast and delivering it right to your door.

The initiative is rolling out across Kerala, with special focus on Malappuram where 30 catering teams are prepping customized sadyas for the season.