Kudumbashree's Onam sadyas can now be home-delivered
This Onam, Kudumbashree is making it easy to enjoy a traditional sadya at home—women entrepreneurs are cooking up the festive feast and delivering it right to your door.
The initiative is rolling out across Kerala, with special focus on Malappuram where 30 catering teams are prepping customized sadyas for the season.
How to order your sadya
In Malappuram, you can book your favorite sadya in advance through call centers set up by microenterprise consultants.
With 30 units covering 15 blocks, getting a fresh, personalized meal delivered during the festival has never been simpler.
Onam kits for everyone
Kudumbashree isn't stopping at meals—they're also sending out 50,000 Onam kits across India.
Packed with treats like Palada mix and banana chips made by local women entrepreneurs, these kits are available online via PocketMart and at Onam fairs.
It's all about celebrating tradition while supporting local agriculture and women-led businesses.