Mumbai weather: IMD predicts more rain, yellow alert on Tuesday
Mumbai is set for a stretch of moderate rain and gray skies through Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavier downpours and a yellow alert on Tuesday.
Temperatures will stay warm—around 29-28°C during the day and 24-26°C at night—with plenty of humidity in the air.
Recent rains caused major disruptions in the city
Recent rains have left many parts of Mumbai waterlogged, causing major traffic jams and causing disruptions to public transport, including monorail, train, and flight services.
Schools were closed for two days, government offices for one.
On Tuesday alone, heavy rain stranded two monorail trains mid-track until all 782 passengers were safely rescued.
Social media has been flooded with scenes of flooded streets—reminding everyone how tough monsoon season can get in the city.