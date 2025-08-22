Mumbai weather: IMD predicts more rain, yellow alert on Tuesday

Recent rains caused major disruptions in the city

Recent rains have left many parts of Mumbai waterlogged, causing major traffic jams and causing disruptions to public transport, including monorail, train, and flight services.

Schools were closed for two days, government offices for one.

On Tuesday alone, heavy rain stranded two monorail trains mid-track until all 782 passengers were safely rescued.

Social media has been flooded with scenes of flooded streets—reminding everyone how tough monsoon season can get in the city.