India picks Safran over Rolls Royce for AMCA engine India Aug 22, 2025

India and France are teaming up to develop a powerful 120kN engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with French company Safran as the partner.

This ₹61,000 crore project is set to be awarded to Safran, pending contract negotiations, over Rolls Royce because they promised full technology transfer and could keep up with AMCA's schedule.