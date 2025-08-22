Next Article
India picks Safran over Rolls Royce for AMCA engine
India and France are teaming up to develop a powerful 120kN engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with French company Safran as the partner.
This ₹61,000 crore project is set to be awarded to Safran, pending contract negotiations, over Rolls Royce because they promised full technology transfer and could keep up with AMCA's schedule.
Deal strengthens India-France defense ties, boosts local manufacturing
This deal is a big win for India's push to make its own defense tech, cutting down on imports and boosting local manufacturing.
It also tightens India-France ties, showing both countries are serious about working together on high-tech military projects that shape the future.