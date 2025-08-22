Northern Railways to launch special freight trains for apples India Aug 22, 2025

Northern Railways is rolling out a new freight train service to move apples from Kashmir straight to Delhi.

The trains will run between Budgam and Adarsh Nagar, aiming to make apple transport faster and cheaper—especially helpful since highway closures often slow things down.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, who leads the region's fruit growers union, said the decision to launch the freight trains comes at an opportune time, just weeks before the beginning of the apple harvesting season.