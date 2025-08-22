IAF to order more Rampage missiles after Pakistan strike
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to order a lot more Israeli Rampage missiles after they proved their worth in Operation Sindoor, where they hit Pakistani airbases with precision strikes.
These supersonic missiles can travel up to 250km and are capable of precision strikes—even from beyond enemy defenses.
First brought into India's arsenal in 2020-21, they're already fitted on jets like the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, and MiG-29.
IAF's modernization plan
The IAF isn't just buying more—they want to put Rampages on even more aircraft, including ones used by the Navy.
There's also a push to make these missiles in India as part of the Make in India drive.
All this fits into a bigger modernization plan that includes new missiles and defense systems, aiming to keep India ready for whatever comes next.
For anyone curious about how tech upgrades shape national security, this is one story worth knowing.