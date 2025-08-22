Woman runs away from home to avoid arranged marriage

How Archana escaped family pressure

Archana deboarded the train at Itarsi station in a camera blind spot, ditched her phone near Itarsi, and traveled across several states while avoiding tolls and CCTV. Her journey took her all the way to the India-Nepal border.

The driver was caught in Delhi and gave police key details about Archana's route.

After nearly two weeks away, she returned to Bhopal voluntarily.

No charges have been filed against her or her friends so far—the case is still under investigation and highlights just how far some people feel they need to go when facing intense family expectations around marriage.